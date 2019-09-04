‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Claims Andrew Glennon Is Dating Someone New After Her Arrest

Amber Portwood is accusing ex Andrew Glennon of moving on almost immediately following her July 5 arrest for domestic battery while denying she attacked him with a machete while he was holding their 1-year-old son. Portwood addressed her arrest directly for the first time in part two of the Teen Mom OG reunion Tuesday, sitting down with Dr. Drew Pinsky to tell what she claimed was her side of the story.

“It takes you less than two weeks to ask a woman to come to Indiana,” she said of Glennon, whom she met on set of Marriage Boot Camp with then-fiancé Matt Baier.

Surprisingly, Portwood seemed not to hold any ill will against the woman Glennon was allegedly wooing, adding, “I’ve already talked to her. She’s a good person. She’s very nice. She’s very sweet.”

As for the charges against her, Portwood denied her former beau’s claims that she came at him with a machete during a heated fight. Portwood previously served time in jail for 17 months on a domestic violence conviction stemming from a 2010 fight with ex Gary Shirley, with whom she shares 10-year-old daughter Leah.

“I literally opted out of drug court a long time ago to put myself in prison to help myself,” she told Pinsky during the reunion. “Why would I jeopardize… you haven’t heard s— from me since then, haven’t gotten in trouble one time. …But all of a sudden I’m running after him with a machete? You’re insane.”

She also criticized Glennon for texting 911 that he was in danger during their fight.

“A text message, by the way. I just want to point that out real quick to everybody. But I ran after him with a machete,” she said. “Let me tell you what, if somebody’s coming after me with something like that, I’m calling the f—ing police and running out the door.”

Photo credit: MTV