‘Teen Mom OG’ Amber Portwood Celebrates ‘Dream’ 1-Year Anniversary With Andrew Glennon

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon are celebrating a milestone in their relationship.

The Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to her boyfriend for their one-year anniversary.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“One year from yesterday I met this amazing man and it is truly a dream! Happy 1 year Anniversary baby,” she wrote.

The post featured the sweet message, along with a candid shot of Glennon driving a car.

The MTV personality and Glennon met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition last year, PEOPLE reports.

Portwood, 28, welcomed son James with Glennon on May 8. The MTV personality also shares 9-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley.

Last month Portwood shared a photo of her daughter cradling the new member of her family.

“I’ve just been thinking today how lucky I am to have these 2 beautiful and loving babies in my life,” she wrote on the caption. “And yes I still look at booboo as my my little baby. More big sis and bubby pics to come. Sending love everyone.”

The reality star recently opened up about how Leah has been bonding with her new half-brother.

“She comes over and visits her little baby brother and she’s always sending messages and pictures and wanting pictures,” the 28-year-old MTV star told Us Weekly. “She’s a lot more involved and she’s just getting older, so on the weekends sometimes, she likes to stay and hang out with her friends or something, but… it’s been a lot better, thank God.”

“Every time she comes over she just wants to hold him and she’s also, like, helped me change his diaper and stuff like that,” Portwood added. “She said, ‘I don’t ever want to change a little boy’s diaper, but I’ll change little James,’ which is really cute. It’s so sweet.”

Portwood added that Leah is very mature for her age.

“I’m so proud of her,” Portwood admitted. “She got all A’s and honor roll actually, and she’s just super smart and I’m just super proud of her, I really am.”

In spite of the reported difficult labor of their son, Portwood seems to be living her best life with Glennon.

“In spite of all that, she was just so happy to be starting over with a guy like Andrew,” a source told the outlet. “And now that the baby is here, they are over the moon.”