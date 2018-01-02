Pregnant Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend Makes ‘Teen Mom OG’ Debut

Amber Portwood’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, has officially made his Teen Mom OG debut.

Glennon appeared on Monday night’s episode, with Portwood explaining that they met on Marriage Boot Camp, where Glennon worked on set.

“There’s a person that I’ve been talking to a little bit. We met … in a weird way, I guess,” Portwood told an MTV producer. “He’s coming out for a few days just to hang out and get to know each other.”

Portwood and Glennon are expecting their first child together, a baby boy. The baby will be Portwood’s second child (she shares 9-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley) and Glennon’s first.

Portwood says she and Glennon connected when they realized they had a lot in common.

“When I did Boot Camp with Matt, he ran the lights or whatever … he was pretty much saying he related to my story. He wasn’t trying to f— with me. He sounded very sweet,” she told an MTV producer. “I want to meet him first off-camera, away from everybody so I can get a feel for him, and kind of see if it’s anything I want to pursue. You never know, we might not ever have anything in common and just be like, ‘Okay, it was a good ride for a couple of days.’ “

When the producer asked if she was ready to date, Portwood paused.

“Um … this is not another Matt situation, I know that,” Portwood said, referencing ex-fiancé Matt Baier. “Listen, I learned my lesson, for real. I learned my lesson on that.”

Glennon said that he knew he was interested in Portwood once he got to know her via Marriage Boot Camp.

“I got to learn a lot about her on the [Marriage Boot Camp],” Glennon told producers. “The first day, I was in the interview room with her and that’s when I think I learned the most. From that point on I tried to place myself in the house where you were to learn more.”

“It’s been nice just having him here distracting me from all the bulls—,” Portwood said, referring to Glennon’s visit. “I was in a bad depression mode for a bit until he came. I needed a big distraction though.”

Last week, it came out that Glennon has struggled with drug use over the years, having been arrested multiple times over the years, according to court documents obtained by the Superior Court of Los Angeles by Radar.

Glennon was charged with possession of heroin and ecstasy in 2009, and was also charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance central nervous system stimulant, which is often used to treat ADHD.

After pleading guilty and being placed on a three-year probation, he was charged in 2010 with unlawfully owning, possessing, purchasing and receiving a handgun, one count of possession of a rifle by a felon, one count possession of a baton, and two counts of possession of metal knuckles.

Then in 2014, Glennon was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Meanwhile, Portwood’s ex, Shirley, told his wife, Kristina, that he’s concerned about Portwood because she hasn’t seen her daughter Leah in a while.

“I haven’t talked to Amber in a while. I don’t know if her breakup with Matt has been taking a toll on her,” he told Kristina. “I’m trying to be considerate of her feelings right now.”

“I would always put my kids first. A small phone call, ‘Hi honey, how are you?’ ” Kristina said.

After Shirley told Kristina Portwood’s “come-and-go” style of parenting has been a pattern for years, she asked if Gary would approach Portwood about her visitation rights.

“I don’t think her head is in ‘kids mode,’ I think it’s in ‘I’m alone mode,’ ” he said.

When Portwood did come to visit Leah, Portwood asked Leah how she was taking her mom’s breakup with Baier, with whom she split in June when he admitted to relapsing on drugs.

“Are you okay that me and Matt aren’t together?” Portwood asked her.

“I’m okay,” Leah said and repeated the sentiment when her mother asked again.

Away from the kids, Gary reminded Portwood of the importance of being present for their daughter.

“Don’t forget Leah,” he said.

“I never forget Leah, I cry about her constantly,” Portwood said, tearing up. “I don’t understand … I just wasn’t feeling very well.”

“Depression?” Gary asked as Portwood nodded.

“That’s what happens when you go through a breakup,” he said. “You’re not going to feel good, it’s not going to be pleasant, I’ve been there, you’ve been there. It’s going to happen. Even if you’re having a bad day, Leah can brighten it.”

“Leah can brighten it but she’s so intuitive with things,” Portwood said. “I don’t want her to see me like this.”

Catch the next episode of Teen Mom OG on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.