‘Teen Mom OG’ Personality Amber Baltierra, Tyler’s Sister, Enters Rehab

Teen Mom OG personality Tyler Baltierra‘s siter, Amber Baltierra, revealed via social media this week that she is headed to rehab. While she didn’t say what kind of treatment she’ll be getting during the 90-day program, she wrote that she was seeking help to be “the best woman I can be and even better mom.”

She posted photos of her son and daughter on Instagram, leaving a lengthy caption about her upcoming rehab stint.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“These two. They are my rock. My motivation. My inspiration. The reason I breathe and wake up everyday,” Amber wrote. “Mommy loves you [two] more than you guys may know right now.. you both deserve nothing but the best and I will give that to you.”

She continued, “I’m gonna miss you these 90 days. I know dad and everyone else will keep you busy this summer. Just know I love you both with every fiber in me. When mom gets home she’s gonna be the best woman I can be and a even better mom.”

“I’ll pray for your comfort and happiness everyday I’m not with you.. show the world [you’re] my babies and you guys are strong and can get through anything.. because well, you got Baltierra blood and it don’t get stronger than that,” she finished the post.

Amber’s estranged husband Billy Wade Elkins Jr. told Radar Online that the rehab facility is located in Texas.

“She’s going to Texas. She leaves Friday,” Elkins Jr. said, with Amber’s father, Butch Baltierra, confirming that she is going to rehab.

A family insider told the publication that they believe Amber may be checking herself in for intentions not directly related to getting help.

“She’s just irresponsible, immature, so maybe it’ll get her act together,” the insider said. “I think it’s an excuse to ditch her responsibility as an adult. Not to really get any help. I’d be very surprised if she came out changed for the better. Amber in my opinion is only going to therapy for attention and what it does for the show.”

The stint in rehab comes after fans called Amber out for appearing to be “strung out” and “on drugs” during last season of Teen Mom OG. Butch, who recently checked out of a Texas treatment center himself, even expressed his concern to his son, Tyler.

“Your sister got me really kind of worried,” he told Tyler, Catelynn Lowell‘s husband. “She’s living with me so I see a whole lot nobody else sees.”

In 2013, Amber was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a restricted license.

Amber is also dealing with relationship issues, as her estranged husband, Elkins Jr., told Radar Online that they are separated following his allegations that Amber cheated on him.

“Currently single and ready to not f—ing mingle with nobody cause every dude by on that MF bulls—,” Amber wrote on Instagram over the weekend.

Amber’s sister-in-law Lowell entered rehab in November and again in January following suicidal thoughts after suffering a miscarriage.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @AmberBaltierra