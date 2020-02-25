‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Farrah Abraham’s ‘BFF’ Message to Daughter Sophia Divides Social Media

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia posted a music video made with the popular social media platform TikTok and now one of her recent posts is sparking a huge divide among followers. The video they posted talks about the mother-daughter duo being best friends and in Abraham’s caption she tagged her daughter saying they won’t be best friends anymore if the video doesn’t “win top #5 on #TikTok.” It wasn’t only that comment that caught the attention of some, but several of her followers judged the two for being “best friends.”

One fan reacted with, “Happy birthday to you Sophia. Hope you got all you wished for and more [five heart emojis] hope you win,” while someone else was not a fan of the post.

Her fans on Instagram hand mixed reactions as well. One follower wrote, “Aw this is so cute.”

I just think its funny how almost all kids that have wealthy parents can all of a sudden be singers! Have them do it live, if it sounds great then keep going but auto tune can make anyone a good singer. But hey not my kid so to each their own — pinchipendejowey (@biggreen28) February 23, 2020

Someone else questioned where Sophia’s friends were that might be closer to her age saying, “Cute mother daughter video but she needs some kiddos her own age? ……she go to private school or ….what?”

The reality star was also accused of not having any other friends, while some came to her defense and wished both the mom and daughter duo well.

This isn’t the first time the 28-year-old has been criticized for something regarding her daughter. Earlier this year, she was slammed for tagging her daughter in a racy video of herself as she celebrated the new year. The video showed Abraham dancing to Mariah Carey’s song “Fantasy” as she wore a button down white collar top with only a black thong and bra underneath. She was jumping up and down on the bed as she threw pillows everywhere but some thought she shouldn’t be tagging her daughter in a video that involves her not being covered up more.