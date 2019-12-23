Farrah Abraham’s ‘Merry Little Christmas’ Video With Daughter Sophia Causes Social Media Uproar

Farrah Abraham is catching heat after she took to Instagram to wish her followers a “Merry little Christmas.” With her 10-year-old daughter Sophia by her side, the former Teen Mom OG star took to the social media platform Sunday night to spread Christmas cheer, sharing a video of herself and Sophia that was ultimately met with an icy response from her more than two million followers.

“Have yourself a merry little Christmas however you do it,” Abraham captioned the clip, which features a collage of photos of herself and her daughter. “From our little family to yours this holiday season.”

In the accompanying video, Abraham and Sophia could be seen donning multiple outfits, including fish-printed ensembles that matched the background and Christmas-themed ones as they posed in front of a Christmas tree with presents, sat at a piano, and even took a turn in the toy shop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham) on Dec 22, 2019 at 5:42pm PST

Of course, as is the case with many of the reality TV star’s posts, the video was immediately met with backlash from her followers.

“Get a job,” wrote one person.

“Merry Yikesmas,” commented another.

“Why tf does she tag teen mom? She is not even a part of it anymore and claims to hate it,” a third wrote, referencing Abraham’s firing from the series in 2017 as well as the drama that surrounded it. “To me she kinda looks like she totally lost it, why is she acting so weird in all of her posts?”

“This poor child has absolutely no life ! No friends no school no sleep overs nothing . All she has is her mother’s deranged idea of life,” added another. “To me this is so sad . Sophia will rebel as she gets older or she will be totally messed up .”

“You actually have clothes on this time in front of the tree. It truly is a Christmas miracle. Nice,” commented one follower, referencing a post earlier in December in which Abraham was seen decorating her Christmas tree in nothing but red lingerie. “A freebie photo shoot. Keep up with those freebies. The only way you get to fake flex for the gram!”

Of course, not all of the comments were negative, and many chose to ignore the hateful words of others, instead praising the mother-daughter duo as “Mom and daughter of the year” and calling their relationship “a treasure.”