'Teen Mom OG' Alum Bristol Palin Shares Photo of New Boyfriend With Son Tripp

✖

Bristol Palin, the daughter of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and a former Teen Mom OG star, shared a new photo of her son Tripp and her boyfriend Zach Towers. Palin and Towers, a contractor, sparked dating rumors over the summer when Palin first shared a picture of the two together. Over the weekend, she told fans Towers met her children.

The new photo Palin shared Monday shows the trio at an outdoor event in Fredericksburg, Texas. All three were smiling for the camera, and Towers had a bandana around his neck he could use as a face covering. "Two of my favs," Palin, 30, wrote in the caption. Tripp, 11, is Palin's son with ex-boyfriend Levi Johnston. Palin also shares two children with ex-husband Dakota Meyer, Sailor, 4, and Atlee, 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bristol Palin (@bsmp2)

Palin's followers loved seeing the new picture, which received over 9,000 likes in the first hour after it was published. "You look so beautiful and happy," one fan wrote. "Very cute. Your man looks like a young Ricky Ricardo," another fan chimed in. "What a beautiful... peaceful picture," another fan wrote. "God bless you gorgeous girl."

Back in July, Palin shared a photo taken in Alaska with Towers, hinting that the two were dating. On Nov. 23, Palin shared another picture with Towers at a restaurant. Over the weekend, the two took part in an Instagram Q&A, where one fan asked Palin if Towers met her children yet. "Yes, I've definitely met yours," Towers said in the clip as he panned over to show Tripp sitting in the back seat of their car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bristol Palin (@bsmp2)

Palin has been a regular on reality television since she took part in Dancing With the Stars in 2010, the same year she also starred in her mother's series Sarah Palin's Alaska. In 2012, she had a short-lived Lifetime series Bristol Palin: Life's a Tripp and took part in the only DWTS all-star season. In 2018, she agreed to star in MTV's Teen Mom OG as one of the replacements for Farrah Abraham.

Palin's tenure on Teen Mom OG only lasted half a season, as she became frustrated with how the show depicted her relationship with Meyer. In April 2019, she told fans the show was not a "fit for me" and it "took away my peace." She was also not impressed with the money, especially considering the drama that came with it. "[Money] doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction," she wrote at the time.