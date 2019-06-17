‘Teen Mom OG’ Airing at Special Time Ahead of MTV Movie and TV Awards

Teen Mom OG fans will want to tune in early to catch the ongoing drama this week, as the show airs early Monday night due to the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The MTV reality show, chronicling the lives of Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd and Amber Portwood, will air at 8 p.m. ET this week, having been pushed up an hour for the annual award ceremony, which will air in the usual Teen Mom time slot of 9 p.m. ET.

Fans will definitely not want to miss Monday’s episode, which will show the birth of Lowell and husband Tyler Baltierra’s third child, daughter Vaeda Luma. (The two are also parents to Novalee, 4, and 10-year-old Carly, whom they placed for adoption at birth).

In a clip of Monday’s episode, the couple struggles to get a hold of Baltierra’s father, Butch, as she prepares to give birth.

“My doctor says if I don’t go into labor soon she can induce me in a few days, so we’ve been trying to arrange travel for Butch, but he’s MIA,” Lowell explains, adding, “I just this it’s crazy though because, like, any of my kids are having kids I’m gonna be there regardless of anything.”

“Yeah, but we’re also not drug addicts, so…,” Baltierra responds.

Teen Mom viewers have watched Butch struggle with drug addiction throughout the years, and after his latest rehab stay last season, Baltierra confirmed his father has relapsed once again.

“He’s in the middle of relapse right now. So that’s the reality of that situation,” he admitted of his father on Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast earlier this month.

“So right now, now we go back to square one of this whole relapse thing and kind of ride this train out and see what happens,” he added of his hopes for the future.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV and will return to its 9 p.m. ET time the following week.

