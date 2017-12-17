Former ‘Teen Mom’ Cast Member Matt Baier’s New Wife Was Recently Arrested

Jennifer Conlon, the wife of former Teen Mom star Matt Baier, was arrested last month for driving under the influence, according to a police report obtained by Radar Online this week.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Conlon on Nov. 7, according to Radar Online, for “DUI drugs chemicals organic solvent,” driving without a license, and “red traffic signal position/method.”

The arresting officer wrote in the report that Conlon was “involved in an accident prior to my arrival” and told him she took medication.

“She answered slowly enough for me to notice,” the officer wrote. The officer also added that a witness “thought he smelled alcohol.”

Conlon offered to park her car and walk home, but she was arrested instead. She pleaded not guilty to the charges and is due in court April 12, 2018.

Baier was engaged to Teen Mom‘s Amber Portwood. On Nov. 27, he surprisingly got married to Conlon in Las Vegas. He has had his own struggles with drugs and split with Portwood after admitting a drug relapse.

Baier and Portwood appeared on Marriage Bootcamp in the summer, but the show didn’t help their relationship much.

“We went there to help our relationship or whatever was left of it, and it didn’t go well because he would lie about s—,” Portwood said in an episode of Teen Mom OG this month.

Portwood said she felt Baier was “weak,” adding, “So I broke up with him one night.”

“When you meet somebody and you have a connection, you know it in your heart,” Conlon recently told Radar Online. “It’s not something you question. It felt right to us. Getting married is something we wanted. We decided it was time, so he asked me to marry him.”

Photo credit: Instagram / Matt Baier