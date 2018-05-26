‘Teen Mom’ Regular Mackenzie Standifer Leaves Instagram, Breakup Rumors Ensue

Teen Mom OG personality Mackenzie Standifer has left Instagram, and fans think a breakup might be the cause.

The Instagram profile owned by Standifer, who is married to Maci Bookout ex Ryan Edwards, has been transferred to her friend Christan C. George, a photographer in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

As Starcasm notes, George issued a statement to Standifer’s 200k+ followers that explains who she is and how she was gifted the account. She does not detail why the MTV personality left the social media platform.

“My name is Christan, and I am a celebrity photographer based out of Chattanooga Tennessee!” George wrote. “You may have discovered, but this was once Mackenzie Edwards account. She is one of my clients turned friends! She offered me her account when she decided to delete it. While I already have a successful business with over 4200 followers @photochristanlcooper this was an opportunity for me to reach more people with my art and an absolute blessing from Jesus.”

The Hollywood Gossip alleges that this exit could be due to a breakup between Standifer and Edwards, who are expecting a child together in the coming months.

One piece of evidence they point to is the fact that George has only mentioned Standifer since taking over the account, with no acknowledgement of Standifer’s marriage or Edwards.

A breakup would come on the heels of numerous scandals centered around Edwards. He was arrested on heroin-related charges in April, just after Standifer revealed her pregnancy on Teen Mom OG. He has also been wrapped up in a legal battle against Bookout, who claims Edwards has issued threats towards her and her family.

However, this Instagram departure could just be Standifer looking to step out of the public eye.

She has previously opened up about her frustrations with appearing on reality TV in the past.

“What’s it like being on TV you may ask? Must be so glamorous, right?” Standifer wrote on her website in December. “Let’s start from here. This is a very, very lonely life. It takes you to dark places and it forces you to find yourself and to define what you’re made of. It’s about showing the world the ‘story’ while knowingly opening yourself up to hatred and vile comments at your expense.”

She the took a jab at the show’s editing process by saying what is shown on MTV is only half of the story.

“Another common misconception… that what is shown is what is 110% true. It’s easy to believe that, but it’s not right,” she wrote. “It’s easy to show the ‘half truth’ and portray it as whole. But that’s ok because regardless of what happens, whether right or wrong, you’re considered scum.”