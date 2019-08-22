‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee’s Mom Ends Chemotherapy After Cancer Prognosis

Things aren’t looking any better for Mackenzie McKee‘s mom Angie Douthit amid her cancer diagnosis since the Teen Mom OG personality revealed on a recent episode that doctors told her she only had about six months left to live. McKee told Radar Online in a new interview Wednesday that her mother was no longer undergoing chemotherapy after her latest prognosis from doctors.

After revealing earlier this year that her mother’s cancer had returned with five inoperable masses in her brain and a large mass on her lung, the MTV personality told the outlet, “We just got the news yesterday that her blood counts are too low to continue with chemo.”

“There has been no miracle, but she is still with us,” she added.

Watching the episode back was “pretty hard” for the family, McKee added, and things have been especially hard for her oldest son, 7-year-old Gannon.

“Everyday is a new day with Gannon,” she told Radar. “He always wants to be with her. She lives down the road from my new home so sometimes he escapes to go sit with her.”

McKee made a special appearance on Teen Mom OG earlier this month as her mother broke the news that she only had about six months to live.

“I wanted to tell you I was better. But they told me that it’s in both femurs; it’s in my breast bone; it’s in my hip bones; this backbone that’s attached to your hip bone, it’s back there; it’s half of my liver,” she told her in the episode. “It’s in the lymph nodes of my colon and the lymph nodes in my lungs. I have another tumor in my head.”

“He said six months would be really, really pushing it,” she continued when asked about how long doctors thought she had. “The doctors know they can’t do anything about this, really.”

McKee is also going through a tough time in her romantic life, announcing earlier this month that she and husband Josh were splitting up after six years.

“I would like to say, that due to stress, me needing to stay focused, the media, etc. I am deciding my marriage needs a break,” she tweeted on Aug. 16. “My heart breaks for my kids. But as of right now, this is what’s best. Thank you.”

