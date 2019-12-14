Mackenzie McKee’s Birthday Post for Dad Days After Her Mom’s Death Brings out Support From ‘Teen Mom’ Fans

Teen Mom alum Mackenzie McKee is celebrating her dad's birthday this week, just days after her mom's tragic death. On Tuesday, it was announced that McKee's mother, Angie Douthit, passed away after a battle with cancer. Today, McKee took to Instagram to share some photos of her parents together, in honor of her father's birthday. In the post caption, McKee wrote, "Happy birthday Daddy. Thank you for showing the world and us kids what true, unconditional, and Christ-like love looks like. I've never seen anyone love as hard as you loved my [Angie Douthit] . I don't understand any of this and never will. You are so loved and we are here to take care of you."

Many of McKee's followers have since commented on the post, with one writing, "Prayers to you sweet family. These are such precious picture of your mom and dad. Thank you so much for sharing!"

"What an amazing man he loved your mom so fiercely these pics are amazing!" another user exclaimed. "True show of love and devotion you are lucky to have such an amazing father happy birthday to your daddy!"

"Happy Birthday to your Dad," someone else offered. "Your Mom was a trooper and tried to make it till his birthday. Sending prayers for you and your family. I know she's watching over y'all."

"Every picture of your parents together gives me goosebumps. Love just radiates out of the picture and I'm so happy for your mother that she had that love and connection every step of the way. They are an inspiration," one other fan commented.

"Happy birthday!!! Every post about your mom has me balling. As a nurse each death still breaks my heart and for me never gets easier," a fifth user said. "This holiday season I've had many cancer patients win their fight and join Jesus. Prayers to your family. May your dad feel your moms spirit today!"

Earlier this week, McKee shared the sad news about her mother in an Instagram post, and also took time to memorialize the late matriarch. "Momma @angiedouthit has crossed the finish line. She did not lose the battle, she won. She is healed and running in heaven in eternity," McKee wrote.

"Idk anyone who left earth with such an impact," she continued. "Your entire life you never waisted a chance to let the world know Gods love. When we would try to brag on what an amazing person you are you would respond with 'it's not me, it's God.'"

