'Teen Mom': Maci Bookout's Son Bentley Shares Positive Update About Therapy With Ryan Edwards

✖

Throughout the current season of Teen Mom OG, which aired its finale on Tuesday night, Maci Bookout's son Bentley has been going to therapy to work through issues relating to his relationship with his father, Ryan Edwards. During the episode, Bookout remarked that Bentley has been going to therapy for six straight months now, a big milestone that she wanted to be sure to celebrate. In turn, Bentley shared a surprising update about how his father had contacted his therapist and engaged in his own session with the professional.

Early on in the episode, Edwards told his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, that he would be calling Bentley's therapist. While he shared his hesitancy (as he said that he did not trust the therapist as Bookout had chosen him for their son), he later told his wife that they had a good conversation. He even told her that it went better than he thought that it would. Later on, Bookout explained that she was picking her son up from his latest therapy appointment when he shared the news about Edwards. Bentley told his mother that his therapist mentioned that Edwards called him, which surprised Bookout. But, she was excited to hear that progress was being made on that front, as she even told Bentley that she's "happy for" her ex.

Bookout later shared the update with her husband, Taylor McKinney, who was also surprised to hear that Edwards made the effort to call Bentley's therapist. Although, McKinney remained cautious about the situation. He told his wife that if Edwards and Bentley were to take part in a session together, he would want Bookout's ex to take a drug test. While this segment did provide a positive update regarding Edwards and Bentley's relationship, it did come before Edwards and his family members were fired from Teen Mom OG.

It was announced in late March that Edwards, his wife, and his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, were reportedly all fired from Teen Mom OG. Their exit comes after Larry got into a heated argument with McKinney during the Teen Mom OG reunion. At one point during the reunion, McKinney reportedly asked Larry if he "wanted to take things outside." However, they did not get physical. Edwards and his family will reportedly appear in the first episode of the next season of Teen Mom OG. But, after that point, they will be taking a step back from the show. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.