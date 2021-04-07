'Teen Mom': What Happened During Maci Bookout's Son's Latest Interaction With Ryan Edwards

✖

Throughout the current season of Teen Mom OG, there has been much drama over Ryan Edwards' relationship with his son, Bentley, whom he shares with Maci Bookout. Towards the beginning of the season, Bentley went to therapy in order to work through the issues that he has with his father, with the hopes that Edwards would eventually be able to attend a session with him. On Tuesday night's episode, Bentley actually got to enjoy a positive interaction with his father when he attended a birthday celebration for his grandfather, Larry Edwards.

Early on in the episode, Bentley told his mother about how Larry's birthday was coming up. Despite the fact that he's kept his distance from Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, the 12-year-old said that he did want to attend his grandfather's birthday celebration. He even mentioned that the event would present him with the opportunity to tell his dad about attending therapy with him. In response, Bookout told her son that he's "showing a lot of courage" by taking such a mature step in his relationship with his dad. She also praised him for being "the adult in the situation" by taking such a lead.

Bentley did attend Larry's birthday celebration, which Edwards was in attendance for. The family seemed to have a good time at the party, as Edwards and Bentley even joked around by shoving Larry's birthday cake in his face. When Bentley returned to Bookout's house, he told his mother and stepfather, Taylor McKinney, that he gave Edwards his therapist's card so that he could contact him about setting up a session together. Both Bookout and McKinney shared how grateful they were that Bentley was able to have a good time with Edwards' family and that he was able to tell his father about attending therapy.

Later, Edwards discussed the situation with his wife. He explained that he doesn't trust the counselor, as Bookout was the one to choose him and he does not trust her. However, he did ultimately give the therapist a call and left a message about setting up an appointment for himself and Bentley. Ultimately, it was a step in the right direction as far as Bentley and Edwards' relationship was concerned. Fans will be able to see how the rest of this situation plays out when Teen Mom OG's finale airs on April 13 at 8 p.m. ET.