See ‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout Transform Her Family Into the ‘Scooby-Doo’ Gang

Fire up the Mystery Machine! Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout may have put together Halloween 2018’s best group costume, dressing her family up as the Scooby-Doo crew.

In a photo the MTV star shared to Instagram Wednesday, Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney are dressed as a picture-perfect Daphne and Fred, while Bookout’s 9-year-old son Bentley looks spooked as a tiny Shaggy. Bookout and McKinney’s two children together, 2-year-old Maverick and 3-year-old Jayde, rounded out the Mystery Inc. gang as Scooby and Velma. In the background, the family tricked out a gold cart with a groovy Mystery Machine placard, completing the costume in the most fun way!

“Happy Halloween from the Scooby-Doo Crew!” she captioned the photo.

Bookout’s family looks to have celebrated the spooky holiday in style, regardless of the drama going on with Bentley’s dad, Ryan Edwards.

Edwards is currently undergoing a second round of treatment to address his substance abuse issues, following a 2017 arrest for heroin possession. Since then, he has publicly maintained his sobriety, but has been arrested two more times in 2018 for violating his probation.

His behavior also became allegedly erratic leading up to his second stint in rehab, even prompting Bookout and McKinney to file for a restraining order against him after he allegedly threatened to kill them and their family.

In an October episode of Teen Mom OG, McKinney revealed that Edwards said he was “gonna show up over here and put a bullet in my head.”

“He’s gonna come shoot up the house that not only our children live in, but his son,” he added to a shocked Bookout, who responded, “That is like extremely freaking serious, and he definitely owns guns. I mean your son lives here. Who does that?”

Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, told a fan Wednesday inquiring about his status in rehab, wrote, “He is doing SO good. Proud of him!”

Since Edwards entered rehab, his and Standifer’s first child together, son Jagger, was born on Oct. 9. While the MTV personality was reportedly not present at the birth, he did take a break from rehab to meet his little one.

The couple announced in July that they will no longer be filming with Teen Mom OG (despite Standifer’s appearance on Monday’s episode).

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom OG this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer said in a statement at the time. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Maci Bookout