‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer Throws Shade at Jenelle Evans Setting Kailyn Lowry’s Products on Fire

Leah Messer is looking forward to the next episode of Teen Mom 2.

The MTV reality series will finally catch up to the moment when star Jenelle Evans sets fire to her co-star Kailyn Lowry’s Pothead haircare products, in response to Lowry’s attempt at making peace with her co-star.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The fire-related drama first took place in December 2018, and now the show will finally catch up to it, with Messer and her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert expressing their excitement to watch it all unfold in the March 25 episode.

Messer took to Twitter to share she was looking forward to the episode, writing “Oh snap,” to the tweet from the series showcasing the trailer to the installment.

The MTV star followed up by tweeting at Kailyn directly and join about the situation, writing: “[Kailyn Lowry] send me some stuff to set on fire.”

Lowry seemed in on the joke when she responded: “[Laugh my a— off]!!! I got you.”

She later addressed her ex and wrote: “Kai will send us some stuff for a fire,” including a fire emoji, a monkey hiding its eyes and crying laughing emojis.

Calvert also came in to throw some shade on the situation, sharing a tweet filled with skull and fire emojis, poking fun at the whole situation.

☠☠☠☠☠💀💀💀💀💀🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Jeremy calvert (@jcalvert505) March 22, 2019

Evans first made headlines when she shared a video on her Instagram of herself setting fire to Lowry’s peace offering gift, given to her in an attempt to settle their long-standing feud.

“Been debating whether to upload this, but I feel like the time is appropriate,” Evans wrote in her caption at the time.

“Kail Lowry , for years you’ve been super jealous and envious of all us girls on the show. You try to make your way into the group, then turn into a mean ass person when it came down to me,” she continued. “You apologize on/off, claim I need to be apologizing sometimes, then talk shit constantly about me and my husband to the tabloids?!

“THEN you had the balls to send me a PEACE GATHERING GIFT?! Don’t send me gifts and then go talk shit AGAIN!!! Wow, you’re an idiot cuz this is what I do for gifts sent from fake ass b—es like you,” she wrote, adding a shrugging girl emoji as well as a middle finger emoji. “Stay our of my life, go worry about your own.”

Lowry responded to the aggressive response to her gift at the time, jokingly writing “happy holidays!” at her co-star. Though she might have more to say during the episode.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.