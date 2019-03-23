‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer Reveals Daughter Adalynn Has Mono Following Hospitalization

Leah Messer’s daughter Adalynn’s hospitalization in early March was due to complications from mono.

The Teen Mom 2 star’s rep revealed Saturday that the 6-year-old is recovering after being diagnosed with the disease.

“Addie never loses her amazing zest for life despite being forced to rest,” the rep told Us Weekly. “The great news is she’s improving daily despite the mono diagnosis.”

The diagnosis news comes a few days after Messer revealed on Instagram that Adalynn had been hospitalized due to an infection.

“Even though she’s sick she was making everyone laugh in the ER,” Messer captioned Instagram photos of Adalynn lying in a hospital bed on March 14. “WHAT. A. DAY. Keep our girl in your prayers!”

Adalynn’s father, Jeremy Calvert, whom the MTV star divorced in 2015, also shared a photo of himself cuddling with the little girl at the time.

“Hospital with this little one all day,” he wrote via Instagram. “I hope my baby girl starts feeling better.”

Messer’s rep previously revealed to the outlet that Messer took Adalynn to the ER at the time after she noticed her youngest daughter’s face was swollen and complained of being in pain.

After being diagnosed with an infection, Adalynn improved overnight with the help fo antibiotics. She was still being monitored on March 15.

The Life Reboot podcast host updated fans on how Adalynn was doing on March 19.

“Addie never lost her spirit,” she said on Instagram Live at the time. “She was still so funny. The doctor in the ER was like, ‘Man, she has such a personality to be six years old,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, you haven’t seen nothing yet.’… She definitely proved me right by talking and laughing and goofing off in the ER.”

Addie’s health problems come soon after Messer broke up with boyfriend Jason Jordan for the second time, following their reconciliation around the holidays in 2018.

At the time of their reported split, Messer took to Instagram to seemingly address the news, writing: “Everything happens for a reason! #trusttheprocess. I only ever want what God wants for us! Thank you for all of the support, we love you! So thankful for this beautiful journey that we call life!”

She continued, “My thought of the day…Everyone comes into our lives for a reason, a season or a lifetime. I’m thankful for everyone I’ve journeyed with and continue to learn and grow. When we can live in the present with appreciation there’s no room for judgement. Some things are just not meant to be and that’s ok. — Leah.”