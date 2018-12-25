‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Reveals Why Baby Didn’t Travel With Family After Sharing Christmas Photo With Older Kids

Kailyn Lowry spent the weekend before Christmas getting wet and wild with two of her three kids after baby Lux was left home with his father, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed on Instagram Monday.

Lowry shared a photo with her two sons, 8-year-old Isaac and 5-year-old Lincoln, eating dinner at the Kalahari Indoor Waterpark after what looks like a day of fun in the pools and slides.

“Second annual Christmas trip!” she captioned the cute snap. “We don’t have many pix of this weekend but we have this one! [crying laughing emoji].”

For people curious where 1-year-old son Lux was in all the fun, the MTV personality continued, “If you’re wondering where the baby is, he was sick [and Lux’s father Chris Lopez and] I decided it was better for him not to go anyway because it would take away from the older two. As I’m only one person. Next year he will be with us!”

Lowry and Lopez have had quite the tumultuous relationship on their road to co-parenting, but appear to be back in one another’s lives following a lengthy estrangement and cheating allegations from Lowry. Some fans have even suggested that the two may be romantically involved once again after Lopez was spotted getting cozy with his ex earlier this month at the launch of her Pothead hair line, which was filmed for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

The reality personality, however, has maintained that their relationship is strictly that of fellow parents, admitting on social media recently that while she is no longer single, the answer to whether Lopez is her is new significant other is “F– no.”

Nonetheless, Lowry revealed on her blog in June that despite having two other fathers for her children and having been married to ex Javi Marroquin, Lopez was her “first love.”

“I believe Lux’s dad was my first true love…I know, weird, when I had two kids with two other people,” she said.

“This was my first REAL heartbreak, where I loved someone and was IN love with someone. And I felt so abandoned during such a vulnerable time,” she continued of her breakup with Lopez. “Breaking up with Isaac and Lincoln’s dads was upsetting because I felt like my kids lost the family aspect that I craved so badly for them. But this was different.”

She even admitted she would have another child with Lopez.

“Before I got pregnant with Lux and had multiple miscarriages, my doctor told me I should be thankful that I have two healthy boys and what’s meant to be will be,” Lowry told Us Weekly in November. “Kind of have that perspective now. In my book [A Letter of Love], I said that Lux will probably be my last child. I would definitely have more, but I also know that my life isn’t really set up for another right now. Ideally I would have liked Chris to be the father of my next child.”

