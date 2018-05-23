‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Teases Baby No. 4

Kailyn Lowry wants more babies — but not another baby daddy. The Teen Mom star told RadarOnline that she wants a fourth child without another man in the picture — by way of a sperm donor.

“More kids, yes. But more dads, no. No more baby daddies!” she told the news outlet. “The sperm bank thing would be a different scenario because it wouldn’t be a dad involved.” Back in March, Lowry revealed that she was going to start looking for sperm donors online.

Lowry is mom to son Isaac, 8, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera; son Lincoln, 4, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin; and son Lux, 11 months, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

But the 26-year-old still has baby fever, even with three sons already.

“I want more kids. It’s crazy because, you’re like, ‘Kail you have three kids by three people, why the hell would you want more kids?’ I feel like I want more,” she previously said on her podcast Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley.

But her desire for more kids is marred by the worry that someone in the future wouldn’t be interested in her because of all her different baby daddies.

“My fear, if I get pregnant or adopt, my fear is that one day I’m going to be with someone in a committed relationship hopefully for life and if I have all these kids from all these different places, someone is going to be like, ‘What the f—? Why would I get involved with you with all these children?’” she previously admitted. “So I guess I should wait — I’m only 26 — so I guess I should kind of wait it out and see what the future holds. But I do want another [kid].”

It might seem a little soon after the birth of her third son to be scouring the sperm banks, but Lowry revealed her reasoning has everything to do with timing.

“Two years makes more sense to be best friends. If I had another closer in age with Lux, they could be buddies,” she explained. Lux is four years younger than his half-brother Lincoln, who’s four years younger than the oldest Isaac.

“I was very nervous about waiting, even with Lincoln,” Lowry admitted. “Isaac and Lincoln are almost four years [apart], and Isaac and Lux are almost four years, I was nervous about that.

Lowry revealed to Us Weekly in January that she thinks she’s the Teen Mom cast member to get the most hate online due in part to her romantic history.

“I think some of it has to do with being outspoken,” Lowry said at the time. “Some of it has to do with being misunderstood and a lot of it is the judgment of the fact that all my children have different fathers. People comment on my weight and body and my kids’ fathers the most.”