Kailyn Lowry Reacts to Pregnancy Speculation From 'Teen Mom' Fans

Kailyn Lowry is addressing rumors that she's pregnant with her fifth child. The former Teen Mom 2 star, 30, clapped back at the "rude" question from fans during a recent Instagram Live session, The Sun reported Sunday, telling people it was "not okay" to continually ask people if they are pregnant.

"You would never ask a normal person if they were pregnant. That's so rude!" she said during the Live, as her 3-year-old son Lux chimed in, "Yeah, it is!" Lowry continued, "Can't people gain weight? Like is that a thing?" The former MTV star shares sons Lux and Creed, 2, with ex Chris Lopez, and is mom to 12-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera. Lowry also is mom to 8-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Isaac recently added fuel to rumors Lowry is pregnant with boyfriend Elijah Scott's baby during an episode of her Barely Famous Podcast. "I just want you guys to know that if there's ever someone that I date that you don't like or that you don't want me with, like, I would leave them," Lowry told her sons, as Isaac responded, "That would be, like, really hard though, would it?"

When the reality personality explained, "No because you guys need me more than I need a man," before asking, "Do you think I need a man?" Isaac answered quickly, "Not really. The only thing you do with men is make more kids." Lowry laughed, "Oh my God, Oh, you're kicked off the podcast. Oh my Gosh, I'm done."

Lopez also hinted that Lowry was expecting last month when he tweeted and deleted, "Out here talking bout you'll beat me up now you know you gotta protect the belly, stop it." He then took to social media with a video explaining the situation. "Somebody explain something to me. Like, as a woman, what posses you to say, 'I will really beat you the f- up,' knowing that, one, you can't fight, two, and you're not like that," he said. "Granted, I get it. Your boyfriend's in the car, but why would you want him to get his a- whooped?"