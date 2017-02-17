Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Javi Marroquin Breaks Down In Tears Over Divorce

Javi Marroquin broke down in tears while discussing his failed marriage with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. In a new sneak peek from the upcoming episode of the MTV series, the 24-year-old father was overcome with emotion when his relatives asked him how the co-parenting situation was going.

Javi's brother, Salvador, asked "how's the whole co-parenting thing been?"

"When I first got here, it was just hate," Javi said. "It was hate in every inch of my body. I didn't want to see her I had nothing to say to her. But as time goes on it's just like alright, it is what it is and now we have to co-parent for Lincoln."

The night before, Javi had been distraught over the situation and Salvador asked him what was going through his mind.

"I was sad, just thinking," he said.

"What are you sad about?" Salvador said.

"That I'm here by myself with Lincoln," Marroquin said. "We used to take family trips with everyone. Bring their significant others."

The thoughts and memories of days gone by came rushing to the surface as Javi began to cry.

Salvador then tried to give Javi a pep talk by telling him that his ex-wife is out living the life while he is shedding tears.

"Yeah, but it sucks going home to an empty house every f*cking day," he said. "I'm sad that I don't have my family anymore. I created an empire and that's all gone. Everything. I had to start over completely when I got home. Everything is new. When I don't have Lincoln I'm by myself. It sucks."

Watch the video with Javi Marroquin above.

While Javi seemed devastated in this new clip, he recently has been quite outspoken about how over his marriage he is.

"I'm disgusted when I look at her," Marroquin said while talking with Us Weekly.

A source close to Javi spoke out about his relationship with Kailyn Lowry.

"Regardless of how he feels about Kail, they will be in each other's lives essentially forever because of Lincoln," the insider said. "The past needs to remain the past and nothing personal regarding their relationship should continue to be discussed online."

Be sure to catch Teen Mom 2 on MTV on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Were you surprised to see Javi Marroquin break down over his divorce with Kailyn Lowry?

[H/T MTV]