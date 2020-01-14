‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Defends Letting 2-Year-Old Son Lux Wear Diapers

As Teen Mom 2 fans know, you can always count on Kailyn Lowry to say exactly what’s on her mind. On Jan. 12, the reality star gave a little piece of her mind to one Twitter user who criticized the fact that Lowry’s two-year-old son Lux wears diapers.

The whole matter sparked up due to a Tik Tok video that Lowry posted that featured her son dancing around while wearing a diaper.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think you are one heck of a mon Kailbut really???? Lux needs to be out of diapers,” one user wrote in response to the clip.

Another user questioned the criticism, and the critical fan couldn’t help but explain why she spoke out.

“But he’s so advanced – i just think he looks ready. But out of all the girls, kail and chelsea are the best moms,” they wrote.

Even though she included a compliment towards the Teen Mom 2 star, Lowry still wasn’t having her comment about her son, and she explained exactly why.

“Lux turned 2 in August. I’m not going to rush him into something based on someone else’s standards,” Lowry detailed. “What works for us is waiting until he’s ready. Not when IM ready.”

Many of Lowry’s fans agreed with her statement and added their own anecdotes to showcase that every parent and child goes through these milestones at their own pace.

“Exactly @KailLowry!” one fan wrote. “Boys are typically slower in the potty training department and aren’t typically even ready until 3. You’d just be wasting your time trying and both mom and baby frustrated. Moms need to do what works for THEM and their house.”

mind your own motherhood. My son was stubborn and wanted nothing to do with potty training. One day shortly after he turned 3 he woke up and decided he was gonna use the potty and never wore a diaper again. Never had a single accident. It’s about when the child is ready not … — RochelleJ (@RachLJ2017) January 13, 2020

Lowry is, unfortunately, no stranger to defending herself against mom-shamers. As Us Weekly noted, the Teen Mom 2 star previously defended not cutting Lux’s hair back in March 2018. Just like she did recently, she released a bold statement in response to the criticism.

“I’ll cut it when he tells me he wants to cut it,” she wrote in response to a user who said that her son looked like a girl. “But you can mind your business lil momma.”