‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Claps Back at Body Shamers After Posting Nearly Naked Photo

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry fought back body shamers with a revealing Instagram photo, showing herself nearly nude during a vacation in Jamaica.

On Thursday, Lowry posted a picture of herself topless, with a white towel covering herself, arm and back tattoo on full display. It looks like she just got up from sunbathing.

“Just checking out the view,” the 26-year-old Lowry wrote in the caption. She also added the hashtags “Women Empowerment,” “curves,” “spring break,” “Jamaica,” “Love the skin you’re in” and “Kail and the chaos.”

The photo was taken by her friend, Bone Estrada, who posted photos of herself from Jamaica.

Lowry received plenty of critiques on her body, both positive and negative.

“Girl you look amazing three kids later and you still fine as hell rock it,” one person wrote, complementing her.

“Gorgeous,” another person wrote. “And the fact that you can take these and post them for the world to see.”

“Y’all so quick to shame a woman if she’s put on a few ounces, them when she posts a pic that fire your still hatin. Get a life she looks ammmazing,” a third added.

Others attacked Lowry, calling her a hypocrite for telling people to “love the skin you’re in” when she has had plastic surgery.

“I have no issue with whatever pics somebody wants to post. But the irony in the hashtag ‘#lovetheskinyourein’ is hilarious,” one person wrote. “If that were the case, why get plastic surgery?”

Lowry had plastic surgery in January 2016, getting a Brazilian butt lift, tummy tuck and neck liposuction. In an October 2017 interview with Radar Online, Lowry said Botox was a “horrible fail for me” and vowed never to do it again.

In January, Lowry went to Miami for liposuction and a boob job, but decided against it.

“I won’t lie to y’all, I came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery, I decided I don’t want to go through with it,” she told her followers on Jan. 23.

This was not the first time Lowry stripped for Instagram. In March, she showed off her body and tattoos in a nude photo shoot.

In a January interview with Us Weekly, Lowry said she thinks she is the most bullied Teen Mom star.

“It makes me second-guess every move I make, diminishes any confidence I may or may not have left and causes me to stay guarded at all times,” Lowry said of bullying. “I wanted to get surgery because of this, but at the last minute, I realized I don’t want to go through it again and I think I can lose weight on my own, so I canceled.”

Lowry has three children from three different fathers – Isaac, 8; Lincoln, 4; and 8-month-old Lux.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Kailyn Lowry