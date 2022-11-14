Jenelle Evans is asking for prayers. Amid her bout with esophageal spasms, the Teen Mom 2 alum, who in March revealed she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, recently shared a concerning health update, telling fans that she is "in so much pain" and "so sore" after undergoing multiple biopsies.

Evans first opened up about her recent health struggles in a Nov. 8 post to her Instagram Story. Sharing a photo of herself looking somber as she laid in bed, the MTV star told her fans that she was "in bed today, feeling bad AF" before explaining that she "had 4 lung biopsies yesterday and SO sore." Evans further opened up about the ordeal in a TikTok video, in which she asked her fans, "Have you guys ever had a bronchoscopy? Where they stick the camera down your throat into your lungs and they take biopsies?" According to Evans, she had "four biopsies done yesterday" and was "laying here in bed with my heating blanket that goes over my neck just trying to feel better because I'm super sore on the inside."

"They took one in my voice box so that's like four lung biopsies and that. And then they did a thing to my right lung called a lavage where they cleaned it out with saline water so, yeah. S-s crazy but I'll get results later on this week and we'll see what's going on," she continued. "I just had too much mucus built up in my system and we don't know why."

It is unclear if the recent medical procedures are related to the esophageal spasms Evans first opened up about on Oct. 26. At the time, Evans told fans, "My stomach feeling great... but then... esophagus spasms." In the comments on the TikTok video, she added, "I feel horrible," later sharing that the "first time it happened to me I was 19 or 20." Esophageal spasms are painful contractions within the muscular tube connecting your mouth and stomach.

At this time, the results of those biopsies are unknown. In another health update on Nov. 9, Evans, who recently made her return to the Teen Mom franchise, told her followers that she was still "in so much pain from these biopsies." Evans went on to promise, "I'll share results as soon as I'm feeling well to talk about it." Evans has not provided further updates at this time.