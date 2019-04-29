‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Wishes She Could ‘Spend More Time’ With Daughter Sophia

Farrah Abraham’s jet-setting lifestyle leaves her wishing for more time with 10-year-old daughter Sophia, the former Teen Mom star told Us Weekly in a new interview.

“The biggest challenge of being a single mom right now is doing all of these companies and projects … and balancing being there a lot for my daughter,” the MTV star, 27, told the outlet of the hardest part of her life raising Sophia without a romantic partner. “Throughout the year, I’m probably gone, like, two months out of the year away from her, if not more.”

The Ex on the Beach alum added, “Even though we’re always together it seems, I still wish I could spend more time with her, and I think quality time is good right now.”

When Abraham is away filming or working on her businesses, she added that Sophia stays with her grandparents, which she is “happy” about if she can’t be there herself.

“There are many issues with babysitters and privacy, so before it takes off, I’d rather have her with family,” she admitted.

It might not be the typical childhood, but Sophia is doing just fine, her mother assured.

“She is really focused on finishing up her school work right now, so I am very excited and proud of her,” Abraham gushed over her only daughter. “She’s been cooking. She has been doing little scripted stuff in between her activities.”

She professed that Sophia will even become “a much bigger star” than she is, in her estimation.

There might be another addition to the Abraham family eventually as well, with the reality personality telling InTouch Weekly last month,

“I always am open to marriage [and] adoption if it’s the right person,” she told the outlet at the time, adding, “But if it’s not in my cards that’s fine too. I do believe I’m very passionate about adoption I’ve said that from the beginning of Teen Mom, as I was raised with all my neighbors I grew up with being adopted.”

“And I look forward to helping support and nurture and adopt one day,” Abraham said of her daughter’s feelings about becoming a big sister to an adopted family member. “Right now, Sophia would love a sibling.”

Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images