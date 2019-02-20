‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Goes on Rant About Dating and Having More Kids

MTV star Farrah Abraham is celebrating her daughter Sophia’s 10th birthday this month — but don’t expect her to get a new sibling anytime soon.

The Teen Mom OG alum told The Blast this week that she’s “not ever gonna have labor pains again,” even 10 years removed from giving birth to Sophia.

Abraham said she’s even totally over dating at this point in her life. “I just stopped dating at all,” she said. “I just stopped dating. I do have fun with dating apps but I don’t really go on dates anymore.”

“I’ve made a lot of money off of being single, haven’t I?” she said about her recent experience on MTV‘s Ex on the Beach, adding that she was glad MTV portrayed her in a mostly positive light.

“I was shocked that they portrayed me so well. Usually I’m so extra villainized but only a little bit this time,” she said. “I just really love that I took it upon myself to even put myself in that position and grow.”

Her words echo an exit interview she did with MTV following her exit from the reality show, where she said she learned a lot about herself in the process. “I have learned that I don’t lie to myself,” Abraham said, adding that the hardest part of her time in the house was trying to find a love connection in the group of singles with whom she was living.

“Trying to date,” she said when asked about the difficulties she faced. “I wasn’t really finding anyone I was into. So as a woman, it was great to be secure and [have] self-love, being single and waiting for the right one.”

But it seems as if the 27-year-old is now choosing to focus more on being a mom than on her dating life. She told The Blast as far as her personal life goes, she’s finally come to the conclusion that she’s a “really good mom.”

“I think I had an epiphany that I actually am a really good mom. I think it’s so important for parents just to give themselves a pat on the back,” she said.

“I’m just happy to see Sophia doing great in school, traveling the world. The only thing I could learn more is to be more self motivated to do school on her own, which all of us fight with.”

Earlier this month, Abraham completed anger management following her arrest for battery and resisting arrest in June. Radar Online reported that Abraham had “submitted proof of completion of 50 hours of Community Service and Anger Management,” according to Los Angeles County District Attorney spokesperson Ricardo Santiago.

Next up for the reality star is for her to pay fines and fees before she can put the legal situation behind her.

As previously reported, in November, Abraham pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer, with her battery charge being dropped by prosecutors. She was also sentenced to two years of probation, give days of community service and ordered to complete 12 hours of anger management.

The charges stemmed from an incident at the Beverly Hills Hotel when she was arrested for getting into an altercation with another guest, then the security guard who tried to get her to leave.