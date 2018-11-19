‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Lands $300K Contract for ‘Ex on the Beach’ MTV Deal

Farrah Abraham’s return to MTV was inked with a hefty contract.

The former Teen Mom star is set to appear on the second season of MTV’s Ex on the Beach, marking her first appearance on the network since she left Teen Mom in 2017, and the contract she scored reportedly comes with a $300,000 paycheck, according to sources who spoke with The Blast. That means that over her 11-day filming period for the series, Abraham raked in $27,000 per day.

The reality dating series, hosted by Romeo Miller, has been on for nine seasons in the UK and features a group of hot young singles who are put together in a beach house. Once there, the show waits for romance to spark before bringing their exes back one by one to shake things up. Each week, one single is voted off by their peers, leaving room for more exes and more drama.

Abraham will appear on the series alongside fellow singles Chad Johnson of The Bachelorette, Angela Babicz of The Challenge, Jozea Flores of Big Brother and The Challenge, Morgan Willett of Big Brother: Over the Top, Cheyenne Parker of Fire Island, Maya Benberry of Catching Kelce, Corey Brooks of Big Brother, Nicole Ramos of The Challenge, Malcolm Drummer of Are You The One?, and Janelle Shanks of Bad Girls Club.

The Teen Mom alum’s ex Simon Saran will be dropped on the island with Tor’i Brooks of the Harlem Globetrotters and season 1 of Ex On The Beach, Nelson Thomas of The Challenge and Are You The One?, Nurys Mateo of Are You The One?, Diandra Delgado of Are You The One?, Murray Swanby of What Happens at The Abbey, Cory Zwierzynski of What Happens at The Abbey, Jay Starrett of Survivor, Monte Massongill of Big Brother, JD Harmon, Sha Carrell, Darian Vandermark, Nate Sestock, Maddie Sullivan, Kareem Peterson, Perez Corothers, and Rob Tini.

The series will mark Abraham’s first appearance on MTV since she was let go by the network reportedly for her work in the adult film industry. The breakup was messy, with Abraham later suing MTV’s parent company Viacom.

At the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in August, Abrahams had teased a mended relationship with MTV and her involvement with Ex on the Beach, at the time stating that she had “some new shows that are coming out.”

“I’m finding love next with MTV, so I hope you guys really love that and enjoy that,” she added. “I can’t [talk about the show]. I’m just very interested, obviously, in finding someone, maybe a male version of me. So that’s all I can say for now.”

Season 2 of Ex on the Beach premieres on MTV Thursday, Dec. 20, at 8 p.m. ET.