‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham ‘Concerned’ for Amber Portwood Amid Her New Relationship

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham weighed in on Amber Portwood‘s new relationship with a man she met online. Portwood is reportedly dating Dimitri Garcia, a European man she met via social media, following her breakup with boyfriend Andrew Glennon. The former couple are parents to son James, 20 months.

“Everyone’s on block, but I think that’s best because I do hear, like, people are still dating wrong,” Abraham told Us Weekly earlier this month. “I do hear people are not making wise choices and that’s kind of scary.”

“I do date out of the country, I do do these amazing things, but I’m not having someone come from another country with no Green Card living with me,” Abraham continued. “I mean, there’s scary elements to that. I think we all need to be aware of that.”

Later, Abraham said she is “not trying to hate on Amber, but I’m actually concerned for her safety… There’s some worries there.”

On Jan. 9, a source told Us Weekly Portwood is “dating him” and she has only seen Teen Mom OG “a few times.”

“He’s not a superfan or anything; he’s just a guy who happened to watch the show,” the source explained. “He thought she was pretty and reached out to her via social media.”

“She’s just getting to know him,” the source continued. “They’ve been spending time together at her place. He’s a breath of fresh air.”

Not much is known about Garcia, except he does appear to have a son and daughter, based on pictures on his Instagram page. Since attracting attention though, he turned his Instagram page private.

Like Garcia, Portwood also has two children. She shares daughter Leah, 11, with ex Gary Shirley, and James with Glennon.

Glennon and Portwood’s relationship ended last summer. Portwood was arrested on felony domestic battery charges for attecking Glennon while he held their son in July 2019. Portwood pleaded guilty to one felony charge and received one year of probation. The charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor if she gets through probation without any more trouble.

As for Abraham, she told Us Weekly she is “super single” now, but that did not stop her from offering relationship advice to her former Teen Mom co-stars.

“I always hope for the best for them,” she said. “I really feel like I have learned so much about dating outside of the show. Like, when I left the show, I needed a break. I needed someone to not security blanket me. I needed to cut off bad relationships, and I’ve invested in myself by reading good dating books.”

Abraham left Teen Mom OG in 2018 after accusing MTV of pushing her out because of her career in the adult entertainment world. She has since teased coming back, but her former co-stars are not happy about that idea.

