Farrah Abraham and Chelsea Houska Reportedly Being Investigated Over Instagram Posts

Teen Mom stars, Farrah Abraham and Chelsea Houska, are reportedly getting into trouble because of their Instagram posts.

The reality personalities, along with a number of other celebrities and social media influencers, were issued warning letters from the Federal Trade Commission. The issue is that the public figures have been sharing undisclosed sponsored posts.

FTC’s guidelines explain that the Instagram user is supposed to disclose an ad if the user has a “material connection” to a product or brand.

On September 6, Houska, 25, was sent a letter about an Instagram post that included a video of her newborn son. “He’s quite the talker/yeller,” she wrote in the caption. “Cute onesie from @lovedbyhannahanddeli.”

The post prompted a response from the FTC claiming that it was not properly disclosed as an ad.

“Your post does not disclose whether you have a material connection with the marketer of Loved by Hannah and Eli brand clothing,” the warning letter read. “Please provide a written response to this letter by September 30, 2017, advising the FTC staff of whether you have a material connection with the marketer of Loved By Hannah and Eli Clothing.”

“If you are endorsing a brand and have a ‘material connection’ with the marketer, then your connection should be clearly and conspicuously disclosed,” the letter read.

Abraham, 26, posted a video that got her flagged by the FTC as well. However, she chose to adhere to the guidelines. She later added to the post, “The following is an endorsement by @BeverlyHillsrejuvenationcenter.”

Both Houska and Abraham have been reprimanded on previous occasions. The MTV stars are a list of almost 20 other celebrities that have been contacted by the FTC.

The other celebrities that reportedly received letters include: Amber Rose, Sofia Vergara, Ashley Benson, Naomi Campbell, Ciara, Scott Disick, Lucy Hale, Vanessa Hudgens, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Lisa Rinna, Lindsay Lohan, Shay Mitchell, Vanessa Lachey, Akon, Tiona Fernan, Lilly Ghalichi and Dorothy Wang.

