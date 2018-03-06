Farrah Abraham’s Ex Slams ‘Teen Mom’ Personality’s New Boyfriend

Farrah Abraham has a new man in her life, and her ex is taking aim at the budding relationship.

The Teen Mom OG alum went public with her boyfriend, stuntman Aden Stay, on March 2, but her former boyfriend Simon Saran suspects she is out for money rather than love.

“Good for her,” Saran told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup of her new relationship. “She needs an older man in her life.”

But his words weren’t all full of well wishes as he suggested Abraham might be looking to cash in off her new guy’s success. “She needs the financial support from him. Guys like that are more willing to give [that].”

Although it is unclear why Abraham would be in need of “financial support,” he may have been referencing the reality TV personality’s recent firing from the MTV reality show.

“I wish them the best,” he added.

Saran and Abraham ended their own two-year relationship last year due to her apparent proposal demands. After their sudden split, the pair sparked rumors of reconciliation after they were spotted on several vacations together, but Abraham revealed after her trip to Greece that they were not talking.

“I would say I’m cordial with [Saran] but I’m not allowed to talk to him because Sophia doesn’t like him,” she previously told E! News of her nine-year-old daughter’s pull in her love life.

Abraham gained reality TV fame in 2009 when she filmed an episode of 16 and Pregnant, then later became a cast member on Teen Mom alongside Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood. But when the show returns for its eighth season later this year or next year, Abraham will be absent from the series and another reality TV veteran will be seen in her place.

Abraham has had a confusing past few months with MTV, admitting she was fired this fall due to her work in the adult entertainment business. However, she soon walked back her comments, saying she had not violated her contract with the network, which she claimed “fake fired” her in order to “sex shame” her.

Since then, she has taken every opportunity to make a dig at MTV and the Teen Mom franchise, suing Viacom earlier this month for firing her due to her work in the sex industry.

Recent reports claim that Teen Mom 3 alum Mackenzie McKee will take over as the fourth leading personality on the show and say she has already begun filming scenes for the show.

After Abraham wrapped up filming the MTV series, she spoke to PopCulture.com exclusively to offer parting words to her castmates.

“I wish all the women of Teen Mom the best as their jealousy, hatred, and women-hating should stop and more so lift up and empower women,” she said. “This show lacks [confidence], [security], honesty and integrity, which is why the adults of this show must be controlled and puppeteered by producers and staff.”

She also sent one last warning to Bookout, Lowell and Portwood.

“The effect on their children is concerning,” she said. “I deeply hope the mothers and fathers take their children’s development and safety more serious.”