‘Teen Mom’ Fans Weigh in After Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Defend Tardiness to Visit With Daughter

During last night’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra were finally able to see their first born daughter Carly, after a two years of a much anticipated wait. However, during one of the two visitations, the birth parents ended up being about 30 to 45 minutes late after it took them longer than expected to piece her scrapbook together.

While the longtime couple have taken to social media to defend themselves, fans are still weighing in with criticism.

Tyler addressed the public first, admitting they were running more than a few minutes behind, but disregarded that and explained that the joy on her face was well worth the wait.

“Yes we were late to our visit with Carly,” he wrote. “But you should have seen the amount of joy she had when she saw that scrapbook & our handwritten letters! Adopted kids treasure handwritten words & pics from their birth parents & it was very special to her! So glad we did it in person!”

A little later, Lowell took to Twitter as well to reiterate the same thing.

Yep we were late! By like 30-45 mins and it was because I finished her scrapbook! Which by the way she LOVED!!!! She wasn’t upset about us being late she was so excited about her scrapbook ❤️ — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) August 20, 2019

Despite their defense, fans still had a few words for the Teen Mom OG stars.

“Why did you wait until the day of to make the scrapbook? Why would you risk being late and losing time with her? Why didn’t you take the weeks before the visit to prepare and work on the scrapbook ahead of time?” one fan asked.

Someone else echoed that by saying, “The scrapbook should have been done the day before! You haven’t seen her in years!! I would have wanted to spend every single minute I could with her.”

Another user commented, “I love y’all I really do but IMO this scrapbook should’ve been y’alls #1 priority & done before you even left on the trip for the visit.”

Either way, the two were able to see their daughter and spend as much time as they could with her. The only downside is saying goodbye. Both parents mentioned how hard and emotional it is every time they have to part ways, especially since their other daughter Nova and Carly really get along.