‘Teen Mom’ Fans Are Emotional After Mackenzie McKee Honors Late Mom With New Profile Picture

Mackenzie McKee is showing love for her mother, Angie Douthit, who passed away Monday after a lengthy battle with cancer. The Teen Mom personality took to Twitter to share a truly touching new profile photo of her arm in arm with her mother, looking lovingly into one another’s eyes.

McKee didn’t add anything to the caption, but a picture was worth a thousand words to her followers, who were quick to send their sympathies to the grieving mother of three.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m so sorry for your loss,” one person wrote. “Your story brought tears to my eyes because I lost both my parents to cancer in my late 20s and 30s and I wouldn’t wish that type of pain on anyone. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.”

So sorry for your loss 🙁 what a beautiful picture to remember your mom — Allie (@allieeeem12) December 11, 2019

Another wrote, “[Your] Mom was a warrior. Absolutely one of kind. I’m so very sorry.”

I am so sorry for your loss! I lost my mom in ’06. Just remember she will always be with you, talk to her often. 😿💔🙏✝ — Tracy Raiser (@tracy_raiser) December 11, 2019

Douthit’s family broke the news that she had passed on social media Tuesday, writing alongside a selection from 1 Corinthians 11:1, “On Monday, December 9 at 11:37pm, Angie finished her race. Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories.”

The school teacher and daycare owner was diagnosed with cancer in January 2018, but never lost her faith or love for others, McKee continued in her own tribute on Instagram.

“Momma [Angie Douthit] has crossed the finish line,” the MTV personality wrote. “She did not lose the battle, she [won]. She is healed and running in heaven in eternity. [I don’t know] anyone who left earth with such an impact.”

At the end of her loving tribute, McKee penned a note to her late mother, writing, “Momma, i did not deserve you. But you loved me so unconditionally. You were the glue that held me together. The one who always believed in me. [I don’t know] what I will do without you but I hope this goes by fast so I can hurry and come be with you.”

Photo credit: MTV