'Teen Mom' Fans Debate One Cast Member's Spot on the Show

Season 9 of Teen Mom OG follows Mackenzie McKee, Cheyenne Floyd, Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, and Ambert Portwood as they navigate parenthood. However, fans have been speaking out about one member of the cast, Floyd, in regards to her future with the show. Based on several comments from Teen Mom OG viewers, they're not entirely sure that Floyd's seemingly lavish lifestyle fits in with the rest of the show. This whole discussion started on Reddit after one user questioned why Floyd was still on the show, particularly after the events in the most recent episode. On Tuesday night, Floyd told her family that she was pregnant. But, she did so in grand fashion by renting out a yacht for her family to take a trip to Newport Beach (the trip also aligned with her birthday celebration). The user wrote that Floyd "comes off so privileged, tone deaf, arrogant, and bougie." Many others in the thread seemed to agree with their statement and even criticized Floyd for her behavior during the course of the pandemic. Check out exactly what Teen Mom OG viewers have to say about Floyd's role in the MTV series.

(Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV) As previously mentioned, this conversation began after one Teen Mom OG user criticized the fact that Floyd is on the show. They wrote that she is not a teen mom (Floyd welcomed her daughter, Ryder, when she was 24). The user also claimed that the reality star has been "partying constantly, during covid, with big groups of people on a yacht showing off her 28 dozen roses and diamond tennis bracelet." They added, "I truly don't get why the franchise brought her in and acts like she's just like all the others. She comes off so privledged, tone deaf, arrogant, and bougie."

Several users seemed to agree with the original poster's sentiments. One Teen Mom OG fan wrote, "I like Cheyenne but I agree with you that she shouldn't be on the show, the biggest reason being she was not even close to be a teen mom. She was like 24 when she had Ryder. 16/17 and 24 is a big age difference."

(Photo: MTV) Another user agreed with the original poster, particularly cited that Floyd was never a teen mom in the first place. They wrote, "I've also wondered why or how they decided to choose her for the show "teen mom" when she was never a teen mom. Why not choose someone from another 16 and pregnant episode or young and pregnant something like that. She's just random. Just someone who has been on a couple mtv shows who had a kid with someone else from a few mtv shows.. The shows not called mom before marriage it's just teen mom. Something she never experienced."

"I skip all her segments. I'm not interested in watching rich, reality show star wannabes (she was already on other reality shows pre teen mom) with hardly any struggles get richer and float by," another user wrote, in reference to Floyd's time on Are You the One? and The Challenge. "While the other teen moms have money now they didn't start that way and I'm already invested."

(Photo: MTV) While many were focused on Floyd's role on the show, others suggested that it could be time for there to be a whole revamp when it comes to the cast. They wrote, "I dunno about y'all, but I don't know many teens currently where, ten years down the line after having their baby, would be anywhere near as wealthy as any of these women are. Good for them for being financially secure, but this is just "Real Housewives of No Sex Ed" at this point. The kids are unhappy and being exploited, the adults all have a laundry list of issues, no one's winning but MTV."

(Photo: Getty / Frazer Harrison) Even though many are calling out Floyd for her part in the Teen Mom OG franchise, others took to her defense. One user even wrote, referencing several former cast members' inappropriate behaviors, "It's weird we've had much worse people on this show ... but Cheyenne makes people want to break their TVs."