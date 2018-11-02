‘Teen Mom’ Chelsea Houska Shares Heart-Melting Video of Baby Layne With Daughter Aubree

Chelsea Houska’s 9-year-old Aubree is head over heels in love with her baby sister Layne, the Teen Mom star taking to Instagram Thursday to share a sweet video of the two spending some quality sister time together.

View this post on Instagram MY.HEART.❤️ @coledeboer A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Nov 1, 2018 at 7:00pm PDT

“Can I tell you a story?” Aubree asks her baby sister in the video. “Once there was a little girl and her name was Layne and she was born and she was the cutest baby in all the land. The end.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Little Layne seemed to be a fan of the short tale, the 2-month old babbling and smiling throughout the video. The sweet moment seemed to melt fans’ hearts.

“Omg Aubrees story is the sweetest!!” one fan wrote.

“Aubree being SO sweet and loving as a big sister is partially a testament to how special she is but I think it’s mostly from her parents setting the most amazing example of love and affection,” another wrote. “Keep up the amazing WORK! And enjoy it!”

“I think I just melted! So sweet!” another commented.

Houska, who is also mom to 1-year-old Watson, welcomed little Layne into the world with husband Cole DeBoer on Aug. 29, the day of her 27th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my sweet perfect wife Chelsea DeBoer who just gave our family this beautiful blessing!” DeBoer shared on Instagram on the day of Layne’s birth. “Sharing the same amazing day I am so in love with our family! Our newest edition Baby Layne!!”

The couple had announced in March that they were adding a new addition to their family sharing a framed ultrasound on Instagram with the words “It’s a girl.”

“…GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited!” Houska captioned the photo.

Since welcoming baby Layne into the family, Aubree, who Houska shares with ex Adam Lind, seamlessly stepped into her big sister role and is said to be “great” with her little sister, according to. Houska’s father Randy Housks, who has opened up about the adjustment for the little girl in his webseries Losing Randy. He also added that Aubree “loves” Layne.

Recently, the sisters’ close bond was showcased in their matching Halloween costumes, with Aubree dressing as a doe and Layne dressing as a fuzzy deer.