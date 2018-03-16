Another ‘Teen Mom’ Baby! Chelsea Houska Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Girl

It’ll be a little girl for Chelsea Houska DeBoer!

The Teen Mom 2 cast member announced Thursday that she and husband Cole DeBoer were expecting another child together, a little girl.

The MTV cast member made the announcement on Instagram, posting a photo of her ultrasound framed on a rustic wooden board reading, “It’s a girl” in block letters.

“….GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited!” Houska captioned the photo with a bow emoji.

Houska has been happily married to Cole DeBoer since October 2016. They have a son together, Watson. Houska is also mother to 8-year-old Aubree, whose father is Adam Lind.

Fans were overjoyed to see that the couple would be bringing a new life into this world.

“Awww congratulations you and Cole are such amazing parents,” one fan wrote. “Aubree is gonna be another great older sister. Congrats you guys.”

“Yeah I’m so happy for them they’re such a great couple and family,” another added.

“Chelsea’s you’re my favorite from all the teen moms,” a third said. “Drama free strong independent role model for teen moms to follow…”

Even Houska’s dad Randy weighed in.

“I would like official recognition from [Chelsea Houska] that [Rita Houska] and I are the most awesome secret keepers,” he tweeted with the hashtag, “BOOM” and “1 more DeBoer.”

I would like official recognition from @ChelseaHouska that @ritahouska and I are the most awesome secret keepers #BOOM #1moreDeBoer pic.twitter.com/epsOHXzIRv — Randy Houska (@PapaRandlicious) March 16, 2018

Fans were quick to wish the new grandparents congratulations:

I never been so excited for someone I don’t personally know. 😭😍😍😍 They’re the best parents and they deserve all the babies. Oh! And Aubz is the best big sister. — Astronomical ✨ (@astroaddy) March 16, 2018

Congratulations! How many grandkids does this make for you and Rita total? You ARE great secret keepers. Is Aubrey excited? — Kareninaz (@Kareninaz) March 16, 2018

Awwww Im so excited for you guys!!!! 😭😭😭😭 congratulations 🎉 what a blessing. — Bree Gonzalez💛 (@breexbiebs) March 16, 2018

no wonder ya’ll have been so quiet lately LOL — Ms Anon Mafioso™ (@Anon_Mafioso) March 16, 2018

