'Teen Mom': Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Dragged Over Daughter's 2nd Birthday Decision

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra celebrated daughter Vaea's second birthday on Saturday and shared a cute video of their family singing "Happy Birthday" to her. In the clip, Lowell, 28, presented Vaeda with a cupcake with two candles stuck in it to represent her age. While all the comments left on the original Instagram post are positive birthday messages, Reddit users criticized the MTV reality stars for the size of the tiny cupcake.

"Vaeda turns 2," Lowell wrote in the caption to the video. "Well, Vaeda doesn’t like to have people sing. Happy birthday baby girl!!! I love you with all my heart and soul." The video begins with the family singing "Happy Birthday" to Vaeda and presenting her with the cupcake. However, Lowell appears to drop her phone and the rest of the video is a close-up of the floor while members of the family are heard talking.

Teen Mom fans shared the video on Reddit, where they were more critical than the handful of comments on Instagram. "Carly doesn’t even live here and she still gets a whole a— cake," one person wrote, referring to Baltierra and Lowell's eldest child, whom they gave up for adoption. "They owe a lot of money," another wrote. "They can only afford cake for children they don't really know." This was a reference to past reports that the couple owes thousands in taxes. "She’s pissed she didn’t get a pandemic candy buffet," another person wrote of Vaeda. "Even Carly gets a bigger cake than that."

Lowell and Baltierra are parents to three children. Their eldest, 11-year-old daughter Carly, lives with her adoptive parents in North Carolina. They are also parents to daughters Novalee, 6, and Vaeda. Lowell and Baltierra married in August 2015 and have been part of the Teen Mom franchise since first appearing on 16 & Pregnant in 2009. In the current season, Lowell and Baltierra have debated having another child together. During an episode earlier this month, Baltierra and Lowell clashed over the idea. Lowell did become pregnant, but she suffered a miscarriage in November 2020.

During a January interview with PopCulture, Lowell said she "definitely" wants to have another child, but will leave that "up to the universe." Lowell went on to explain, "I feel like no matter when you go through it, as a woman when you get a positive pregnancy test you start feeling excited and hopeful." She said no one should "have a stigma" about miscarriage and it is "something we should talk about more."

The new Teen Mom OG season also sees Lowell trying her hand at a new career path, microblading. This is a form of semi-permanent brow tattooing. Viewers saw Lowell try this with her mother, April. The procedure gives the patient fuller brows that do not easily wash off, but it is not permanent. Fans can see how Catelynn's journey is going on new Teen Mom OG episodes Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

