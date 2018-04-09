‘Teen Mom OG’ Personality Catelynn Lowell Gives Fans a Tour of Her ‘Forever Home’

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are ready to live their dream farm life!

The Teen Mom OG personality and her husband continue to put the finishing touches on their dream Michigan house, which they plan to move into with their 3-year-old daughter, Novalee, when they’re finally done.

The MTV personality is clearly excited about the pending move-in day.

“Our forever home is coming along so nice!” she said in a post on Instagram. “We have been renovating for almost a year and now it’s getting so close to being done!!!”

The reality personality shared a slideshow of photos of their stunning octagon-shaped home, which has plenty of windows to let in the sunshine and a charming front porch the couple plans to use regularly as they raise their family.

“I cannot wait to move in and start making memories on our little farm,” she continued. “Getting old and sitting on that porch together in our rocking chairs… watching our grandkids run the property and growing old with you.”

In the post’s final photo, Lowell showed off the beginnings of the family’s growing group of animal friends, with Nova standing near a horse and goat. She also shared a photo of Baltierra overlooking their land while standing atop of hay bales.

“[Tyler Baltierra] you have done an amazing job and have such a eye for what our home should look and feel like,” she wrote. “I can not wait to spend the rest of our lives together making amazing memories that will last a life time.”

The couple certainly deserves to move into their dream home after a difficult year. In November, Lowell checked herself into mental health treatment after experiencing suicidal thoughts after experiencing a miscarriage. After an additional two stays in treatment to deal with her childhood trauma and receive a diagnosis of PTSD.

Baltierra also took to social media last week to shut down reports that he might be entering a treatment facility after tweeting about feeling “empty” and “alone.”

“I am not going to a rehab,” he wrote. “I had a therapy appointment yesterday, I do Alpha Stim sessions & looking into EMDR therapy as well. Also, looking into a 7 day holistic spiritual retreat to reconnect with myself. Everyone has been really sweet about this & I appreciate it.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: Teen Mom OG