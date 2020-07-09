'Teen Mom' Catelynn Lowell Facing Backlash Over Photo With Cigarettes

Catelynn Lowell's debut photo of her bold new 'do ended up getting the Teen Mom OG star in trouble when followers noted cigarettes and a lighter in the car next to her. The reality personality took to Instagram on June 30 to show off her newly-purple hair, chronicling the process of making her "fierce" new look a possibility on social media.

Sharing photos of the coloring as well as a before-and-after, Lowell wrote alongside the official debut of the look, "Well here it is folks! Thanks so much [Stephanie Gerber]." She added in another caption, "I feel FERICE [sic]!" But the MTV personality's followers zeroed in right away on the cigarettes in the car door handle instead of relishing the new hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catelynn Baltierra (@catelynnmtv) on Jun 30, 2020 at 2:43pm PDT



"The pack of cigarettes right next to her is a nice touch," one Redditor wrote, as another commented, "Those marlboros just add to the essence of this picture." Another user criticized Lowell for smoking in the same car she drives her daughters, 5-year-old Nova and 1-year-old Vaeda, around.

"Who smokes in their car in 2020? The car that drives your kids around? Second hand smoke, or the lingering even if she only smokes when she's alone in car is still harmful to kids," the user wrote, adding that it wasn't that they were completely against smoking altogether. "I am a PICU/NICU nurse. Maybe once or twice a year I will smoke ONE cig, usually after I have been drinking (or using my vape, I'm in a legal state). It's OUTSIDE and then I shower as soon as I get home. It smells so bad. My parents were smokers and I hated going to their house, since they've moved and retired they don't smoke anymore."

Lowell's been having a tough time recently with her fans and followers, complaining last month of fans simply showing up at the home she shares with her kids and husband Tyler Baltierra. "Okay, I love all my supporters I honestly do!!" she wrote on Twitter and Instagram at the time. "Please quit just showing up at our home... Our home is our safe place so please respect that." Baltierra's brother chimed in, "So weird, like what do you expect to gain when you come?... like y’all think Tyler and Cate is going to be like 'hey your [sic] right in time for dinner!"