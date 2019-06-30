‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Talks ‘Very Special Day’ Visiting Daughter She Placed for Adoption With Tyler Baltierra

Catelynn Lowell and husband Tyler Baltierra got to spend some quality time with biological daughter Carly over the weekend as they and their two younger kids visited big sister and her adoptive family. The Teen Mom star, 27, broke the news to fans on Twitter that she and her husband would be seeing their 10-year-old biological daughter Saturday, revealing she couldn’t keep her excitement to herself.

“Today is a very special day we get to see Carly and her parents,” she wrote of seeing the daughter she and Tyler placed for adoption in 2009, when the then-teens felt they were unprepared to care for a child.

She added of her other daughters, “Nova & Vaeda get to hang with their sister #blessed #adoption #sisters.”

Carly’s parents have been staunch in their desire to keep the little girl’s face out of the public eye, but Lowell and Baltierra have been open about the impact the decision to place her for adoption has had on their lives.

“10 years ago yesterday, we were only 17,” Baltierra wrote on Instagram in May in celebration of Carly’s birthday. “10 years ago, we brought you into the world. 10 years ago, we only got to hold you by ourselves for a half hour in the hospital as we just cried & stared at you, remembering every little detail of how absolutely perfect you were, since we knew that even though we just met, we had to say goodbye.”

“10 years ago, we had to make the hardest decision of our lives & give you everything your innocent life deserved that we just couldn’t provide at the time,” he continued,. “10 years ago, we held each other & wept as we watched you drive away in the back of the car with the only parents that were worthy to be yours. 10 years ago…your life changed so many others for the better & has blessed more lives than I can count.”

