Bristol Palin Says Ex Dakota Meyer’s PTSD Made It Hard to ‘Coexist’ in ‘Teen Mom OG’ Trailer

Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer were having marital problems long before they announced that they were splitting up.

In a newly-released Teen Mom OG trailer, Palin detailed some of what was going on in their marriage before he filed for divorce in February, saying some of it had to do with Meyer’s Post Traumatic Stress Disorder diagnosis.

“My husband, Dakota, has been struggling with PTSD, and it’s been hard on our marriage,” Palin says in the trailer. “We don’t know how to coexist together. I don’t want to raise my kids to think this is what marriage looks like, you know?”

The MTV personality and Meyer share two daughters — 1-year-old Atlee and 2-year-old Sailor — and Palin has another son, 9-year-old Tripp, from her previous relationship with Levi Johnston.

Clearly, keeping her family together is important to Palin, who tearfully says in the trailer, “I go to sleep knowing that I did give it my all.”

Palin is new to the Teen Mom franchise, replacing Farrah Abraham alongside The Challenge alum Cheyenne Floyd, but as the trailer says, she is already one of the “most famous” teen moms of recent pop culture history.

“If my life [resonates] with somebody else, then I think God gave me a platform to do that,” she tells mom Sarah Palin in the trailer.

Palin was confirmed in July to be joining the reality series, coming off her past experiences on Dancing With the Stars and Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp.

“I am excited to join MTV’s Teen Mom OG. I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” the mother of three wrote on the caption on an Instagram post at the time.

Soon after her casting was announced, an insider told Us Weekly she would be paid $250,000 for the first season with an option for a second and third year, receiving an addition $50,000 for each option exercised.

“Bristol came in hoping for a very big payday, and really thought she could and would get $500,000. None of the Teen Moms, even Farrah, made close to that when they first started or even now,” the insider said.

Teen Mom OG returns for an all-new season on Monday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV

Photo credit: MTV