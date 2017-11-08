‘Teen Mom’ Fans Divide Over Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran’s Special

MTV has been airing a series of one-off specials over the past few weeks, and the latest was the most divisive.

The special, entitled Being Simon, was focused on Simon Saran, the ex-boyfriend of Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, it wasn’t solely focused on Saran. Abraham was also present on the show, despite the couple’s recent breakup.

This unexpected add-on left the audience divided. Many were excited to learn more about Saran, but weren’t thrilled about Abraham’s presence.

Scroll through the different reactions from the Teen Mom fan base.

Negatives

There were a lot of negative comments coming from the viewers, and most of them had to do with Abraham.

She already rubs a lot of Teen Mom fans the wrong way, so her intruding on Saran’s special, which was supposed to focus on his real estate career, was deemed unnecessary.

“This ‘Being Simon’ special is almost unbearable with Farrah being on it,” one fan wrote. “Why is she the worst person in the world?!”

Another added, “Thought it was about ‘Being Simon?’ More like about Farrah.”

Thought it was about “being simon”? ?? more like about Farrah. @TeenMom — Amy lussier (@Amylynne84) October 12, 2017

I feel so bad for Simon from @TeenMom. Idk how he deals with her all the time. — Linda Upmale (@mrsdalling92) October 12, 2017

This Being Simon special is almost unbearable with Farrah being on it 2 ??? Why is she the worst person in the world?! #teenmom #beingsimon — Brittany (@BrittanyFife73) October 12, 2017

Postives

However, this disdain wasn’t shared by all.

A lot thought Abraham was much more tolerable when she wasn’t the center of attention, and that the couple was enjoyable to watch when they’re together.

“Saw a totally different side of Simon tonight,” one fan wrote. “Really a great guy. Has such good values and character. I think he would be a great husband.”

Another added, “This show has shown a different side to both Simon and Farrah. I love them!”

Saw a totally different side of Simon tonight. really a great guy. Has such good values and character. I think he would be a great husband — 24kgoldsunflower (@ScheierSusan) October 12, 2017

I do! This show has shown a different side to both Simon and Farrah. I love them! (I already did, but now I do more 😉 ) — Kim (@Kim_661) October 12, 2017

They need to get married already she loves him to death and Simon loves her to #DontFront — nessa (@tubbs995) October 12, 2017

Indifference

Finally, as with all things related to Abraham’s TV presence, there was a chorus of people who just had enough of her.

She’s a integral part of OG, and she keeps her name in the headlines regularly. Many just didn’t want to deal with another look at the reality TV personality.

“Why is Teen Mom doing a highlight on Farrah [and] her boyfriend Simon?” a viewer said. “No one cares.”

Nobody cares about Farrah or Simon — Roberta Garrett (@RobertaLGarrett) October 12, 2017