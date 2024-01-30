'Teen Mom' Star Teases Pregnancy News Could Be Coming

Briana DeJesus may be pregnant, or just wishing to be. The Teen Mom staple recently caused a stir on social media with a recent post. "Cant wait to have my mans baby," she shared in a post to X on Jan. 24. Some of the reactions caution her to think twice. "Hopefully he a real man and takes care of it when u do get pregnant cause damn ma 3 dif baby daddies aint a good look u finna catch up to kail doing all that," one follower said. DeJesus is already mom to two daughters: Nova and Stella. Her complicated motherhood journey has been featured on the MTV series since first appeared on 16 & Pregnant. She shares Nova with Devoin Austin, and Stella with Luis Hernandez. While her co-parenting relationship with Austin has been rocky, it's more stable than her near-nonexistent one with Hernandez.

Cant wait to have my mans baby🤤🤤🤤❤️ — Briana Dejesus (@_brianadejesus) January 24, 2024

Amid drama with Luis, she asked her sister, Brittany, to adopt Stella in an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. She revealed on the reunion special that legal matters caused her to consider that option.

"The last time he saw Stella was at the daddy/daughter dance. That was a long time ago," DeJesus told reunion hosts, Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa. "There's no, like, emotional love when it comes from him. So I was just like, 'I need to protect Stella.'"

Brittany didn't hesitate when her sister asked. At the reunion, Brittnay explained that because Stella and Nova "don't have the same dad … if God forbid something were to happen to my sister, there's a possibility that they would be separated," she added, "So from the get, I always told her, 'Put me on paper,'" Brittany, 31, added. "I would never let them be separated. I love them like my own. Since the day [Briana] even had kids, she always said if something happened to her I was going to take care of the kids," Brittany said. While speaking to Briana, she told her: "Obviously, you didn't even have to ask me. I could've woken up tomorrow and you would've been like, 'You're a mother and I would've been like, 'OK.' That's a f—king given."