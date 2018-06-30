‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Reveals Ex Matt Baier Messaged Her After Son’s Birth

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood said her former fiance, Matt Baier, texted her after her son James was born last month.

“Yeah, I mean, he does text and he did send a congrats, but you know, he’s not my friend,” Portwood told Us Weekly in a new interview.

Portwood and Baier planned to get married in October 2017, but split two months before the nuptials were to take place. A few months earlier, Portwood met Andrew Glennon while she appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition last summer. They are now a couple, with Glennon being James’ father.

“I don’t have a relationship with him,” Portwood said of Baier. “I don’t really acknowledge that past and my future is so much brighter and better.”

Glennon and Portwood welcomed James at 1:39 a.m. on May 8, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Portwood also has a 9-year-old daughter, Leah, from her relationship with Gary Shirley.

After James was born, Portwood said she was “feeling all of the love right now” from fans.

The day after James was born, Portwood shared a photo of Leah meeting James for the first time. “Big Sis and little James! She was so excited to meet her little brother,” Portwood wrote.

Portwood said she is really excited about seeing the two kids grow up together and have a childhood drastically different from hers.

“I grew up really poor and it was really hard times and I just want to stop the cycle and I think I’m doing a pretty good job of that now with my baby, so I’m just excited for the future,” Portwood told Us Weekly.

Leah has become more involved with James, even learning how to change his diapers.

“Every time she comes over she just wants to hold him and she’s also, like, helped me change his diaper and stuff like that,” Portwood told Us Weekly. “She said, ‘I don’t ever want to change a little boy’s diaper, but I’ll change little James,’ which is really cute. It’s so sweet.”

Portwood said she is “so proud” of Leah, who is “super smart.”

Another goal for Portwood is ironing out her relationship with Leah’s father, Shirley. Things were rocky during Teen Mom OG‘s seventh season, as Shirley accused Portwood of not having her priorities in order. Today, things are “pretty good” between the former couple.

“I can tell the difference in Leah: She’s a lot happier with it and she’s more involved with James because of how we are towards each other,” Portwood explained. “It makes everyone more comfortable, so it’s been great.”

Photo credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV