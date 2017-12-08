Amber Portwood Reveals Sex of Baby-to-Be

It’s a boy for Amber Portwood! The Teen Mom OG cast member, who is pregnant with her second child and first with cinematographer boyfriend Andrew Glennon, revealed on social media Friday that baby number two will be a boy.

Little baby Glennon is on his way!!🤰🤗 pic.twitter.com/gtspZGalgt — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) December 8, 2017

“Little baby Glennon is on his way,” she wrote, captioning an image of a Christmas ornament with the inscription “It’s A Boy!” written on it.

The 27-year-old reportedly met Glennon on Marriage Boot Camp with her ex-fiancé Matt Baier. Their baby will join Portwood’s 8-year-old daughter Leah, whom she had with ex Gary Shirley.

“When I first found out, I was a little scared,” Portwood told Us Weekly in November. “I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes.”

After the first shock of hearing the news, she told Glennon and “it was nothing but happy thoughts,” adding that the two are “both very happy.”

Portwood previously said on Teen Mom OG in May that she didn’t want to have any more children. She was re-diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder and will have to take medications for the rest of her life.

“I just got re-diagnosed for Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder, and I’ve been taking three medications now that I need to take for the rest of my life,” she said in the episode. “I can’t, I can’t get pregnant on this medication.”

In November, Portwood revealed that she weaned herself off of her medication, which was not safe to take during pregnancy.

“I wanted to see if I was just unhappy because of the things that were going on in my life,” she told Us Weekly. “I needed to see where I was in my head and it’s a beautiful thing because I just feel better. I feel happier and not so depressed.”

“We’re both very happy,” she gushed. “I feel like it’s a new chapter of my life.”

“He’s already thinking about the future,” she added of Glennon.

It’s been years since the mom had a baby in the house, and with the addition of a new family member comes a lot of nerves, she admits.

“I don’t know what to expect,” she said. “Having a new baby is new likes, new wants, new needs, so it’s very nerve-racking.”