Social Media Couldn’t Be Happier About Amber Portwood’s Baby News

Amber Portwood announced early Friday morning that she’ll be expanding her family with a baby boy, and her fans couldn’t be more excited for her. The 27-year-old mom to 8-year-old Leah revealed in November that she and cinematographer boyfriend Andrew Glennon were expecting their first child.

Little baby Glennon is on his way!!🤰🤗 pic.twitter.com/gtspZGalgt — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) December 8, 2017

“Little baby Glennon is on his way,” Portwood wrote on Twitter, captioning an image of a Christmas ornament with the inscription “It’s A Boy!” written on it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She admitted that she was nervous when she first learned she was pregnant.

“When I first found out, I was a little scared,” Portwood told Us Weekly in November. “I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes.”

Earlier this year, Portwood announced she had been re-diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder and would have to take medication for the rest of her life. At the time, she said she didn’t want to have any children. Since then, however, she weaned herself off her medication and says she feels “happier and not so depressed.”

Despite Portwood’s qualms about getting pregnant a second time, her fans are over the moon for her and showing their love via socia media. Even fellow Teen Mom cast members sent her well wishes on Twitter, like Jenelle (Evans) Eason and Tyler Baltierra.

Congrats girl! Boys are so much fun! 🙌🏻 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) December 8, 2017

Congrats Amber! — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) December 8, 2017

I’m happy you’re happy. Just remember to stay healthy and when or if you need help ASK for it. Demand it. You’ve worked too hard to be where you are- I’m old (a grandmother) but my husband and I are pulling for you. We really see growth in how you, Gary & Christina. Keep it up! — Kristi Rush (@cnkrush) December 8, 2017

So happy for you!! I bet you’ll be an amazing boy mom! 💙 — Abby Harcrow (@abberdoodles) December 8, 2017

Congratulations!!!!! So happy and proud of you! You have come a long way! May God continue to bless you always and forever praying for a healthy baby and healthy birth. 💕🙏☺ — ❤Yesenia Rodriguez❤ (@YeseniaYesi09z) December 8, 2017

Some wanted to see a baby bump photo.

We want a bump pic momma!! — Bre-The Small Things (@bre631989) December 8, 2017

Portwood hasn’t announced any other details about her pregnancy, like when she’s due, but judging by the response from Friday’s gender reveal, fans will likely be glued to her social media to learn more.