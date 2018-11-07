‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Pens Concerning ‘Suicide’ Tweet After Pledging to Quit Show

Amber Portwood is asking fans to consider the consequences of their words just a day after she declared she was quitting Teen Mom OG.

The MTV personality tweeted a concerning message Tuesday, writing, “You guys are the reason people commit suicide.”

She continued, “Words hurt and I’m such a sweet person and those parts are never really shown. I’ve only wanted to help children and teenagers not go through what I did including my daughter.”

Portwood has struggled with the way the reality series has portrayed her life, including her relationship with ex Gary Shirley and his wife Kristina, with whom she co-parents 9-year-old daughter Leah. She also shares 5-month-old son James with boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

Monday, hours before a new episode of Teen Mom OG, she tweeted, “I can’t do this anymore. I have to quit this show.”

She continued, “The heartache this show has put me through is too much to bear anymore. If I will not be shown then there’s nothing more to do. My name will not get smeared anymore. I hope everyone is resting easy with the money they’ve made off of heartache and pain that I’ve endured.”

Portwood has threatened to quit Teen Mom in the past, but her mention of suicide, as someone who has been open about dealing with Bipolar Disorder and substance abuse issues, worried fans.

“Don’t listen to them, amber! There are people like me out there who watch your story every week and can relate,” one fan responded. “You’ve grown so much since the show started and I feel like you are the realest one. Keep being you! The world needs more people like you!!”

Another advised, “Your real fans love and support you no matter what!! Maybe take a break from social media for a while and clear your mind of all of this negativity!! Much much love!”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

