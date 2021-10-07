‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Finally Reunites With Estranged Daughter

After nearly two seasons of being estranged from her 12-year-old daughter, Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood reunited with her tween Leah in a moment that was caught off-camera. The moment came during the Oct. 5 episode of the hit MTV series. Portwood has been struggling with understanding why Leah does not want to be in relationship with her. At times, Portwood has blamed Leah’s father and stepmother, Gary Shirley and Kristina Shirley, for her and Leah’s issues.

The Shirley’s invited Portwood and her 3-year-old son, James, to their Indiana home for a gathering. Portwood accepted the offer in hopes of finally reconciling. “I’ve been waiting for this. This is what I wanted,” Portwood told her producer Dave. “I can’t wait to see Leah. I don’t care if she looks at me and rolls her eyes and goes upstairs. I don’t give a f–k. As long as I see her and say, ‘I love you, bye.’ We’re still moving somewhere. She’s not going to hate me forever.”

As for how the reunion went, Portwood admitted to her mom that it was a bit awkward. “I really felt kind of fine. I think with Leah, it was a little awkward for her with me being there. But I think with time, it will be a little better,” Portwood said. “I just try to explain to her I’ve been there before, but today my mom is my best friend. You can hate me right now. That’s okay. I understand.” Portwood added that she reminded Leah, “I said, ‘I still love you. I think about you all the time.’”

Leah has been open about why she’s been distant from Portwood the last two seasons on the show. Her issues with her mother began when Portwood served jail time. Missing precious moments hurt Leah, but they were able to patch things up upon Amer’s release. But Leah has hinted to feeling pushed aside when Amber began a new relationship with her ex Matt. Portwood and Matt had James but have since split. Leah says Kristina has been more of a mother than Portwood.