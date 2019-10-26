‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood One Step Closer to Putting Legal Drama Behind After Domestic Battery Arrest

Amber Portwood has reportedly agreed to a plea deal in her domestic battery case. The Teen Mom OG star will not serve prison time over the alleged assault, according to a report by E! News, but she will face consequences. Portwood is reportedly still denying aspects of the prosecution’s story.

Portwood was arrested back in July for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, while he held their infant son, James. She has finally reached a plea deal that will spare her prison time, but according to another report by Us Weekly, she will still receive one felony charge in the case.

Portwood will be expected to spend one year on probation. If she successfully completes that year, her charge will be dropped to a misdemeanor, sparing her from having a felony on her record.

Police were called to Portwood’s home on July 4 over an altercation between herself and Glennon. She allegedly brandished a machete against Glennon, but did not attack him with it. Instead, she is accused of hitting him as he held their son.

According to an affidavit obtained by E! News, Portwood admitted that she “wielded” the machete at her then-boyfriend. However, she did not attack him with it, instead bludgeoning him with her shoe.

Following the scandal, Glennon sought full custody of baby James for both of their protection. It looks like he may not get that part of the deal. A judge has reportedly lifted the no-contact order that previously stood between Portwood and James, allowing her to see her son again. Portwood is reportedly getting supervised visits only with James right now. Some of these are even being filmed for the upcoming season of Teen Mom. A source close to Portwood said that she is “hopeful” that she and Glennon will come to a custody agreement soon.

Portwood has a long history of legal drama, including previous allegations of domestic abuse. She also has had problems with substance abuse in the past, and has even been through rehab programs. However, in a recent interview with Dr. Drew Pinsky for the Teen Mom OG reunion special, Portwood called these particular allegations “insane.”

“I opted out of drug court a long time ago to put myself in prison to help myself,” she said. “You haven’t heard s— from me since then. I haven’t got in trouble one time. But all of a sudden, I’m running after my kid and [Andrew] with a machete? You’re insane.”



Teen Mom is expected to return for Season 9 some time in 2020 on MTV.