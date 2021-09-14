‘Teen Mom’: Amber Portwood Addresses Ex’s Child Abuse Claims

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood is hitting back against claims that her ex, Andrew Glennon, made about her parenting. According to The Sun, Glennon previously claimed that Portwood hit their 3-year-old son James. In response, Portwood is not only denying Glennon’s claims, but she is also asking for full custody of their son.

Portwood is reportedly requesting that Glennon be held in contempt of court due to his allegations. The Sun obtained court documents, which shared that Portwood told Glennon that their son had what appeared to be a cold sore or canker sore on the inside of his lip. She reportedly took a photo and sent it to Glennon. The documents continued to express that Glennon “posted a statement on social media accusing Mother of hitting the parties’ child, and then subsequently deleted the post… screenshots of his post were made public.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Teen Mom OG star is claiming that her ex’s comments violated their previous custody agreement. She also said that his comments were “false and defamatory” and that they were shared in order to “harm Mother [Portwood] and her reputation.” This dispute isn’t the only legal issue that the two are dealing with. Portwood accused Glennon of posting photos of James on social media, which would be in violation of their custody agreement. As a result, she is asking for Glennon to be held in contempt of court and for him to pay her lawyer’s fees. Additionally, she is seeking to gain full custody of their son.

“Obviously Amber was devastated by the implications,” a source told The Sun about the case. “She’s scared that because of her past, people might believe it, but there is absolutely zero truth to it.” Glennon has held primary physical custody of James since July 2019. At the time, he was granted physical custody of their son after Portwood was arrested for domestic violence against him. Currently, the exes do share joint legal custody. In their custody agreement, Portwood has three unsupervised visits a week with James. But, she is asking for that agreement to be amended, citing Indiana Parenting Time Guidelines. The guidelines note that parenting time could be increased when a child turns 3 years old. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.