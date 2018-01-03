‘Teen Mom 2’ Leads Reality Shows on 2017’s VOD List

Teen Mom 2 was the top reality show of 2017 when it came to VOD and OTT services.

In those categories, the MTV reality series beat all the other unscripted programs in the year-end rankings by TV data firm Inscape.

In on-demand viewing, the show surprisingly ranked second overall behind only the The Walking Dead.

It bested fellow high ranking series Live PD, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and several of Bravo’s Real Housewives shows. It even bested its sister series Teen Mom OG, which ranked 10th on the list.

It was one of only two series on the OTT list, which covers “over-the-top” services that aren’t a part of traditional TV providers (ie: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, iTunes). Teen Mom 2 ranked fifth overall, with the The Voice ranked 10th.

The MTV series also held it’s own on the list of most DVR-ed shows, coming in third. However, Live PD beat it out by taking the top overall spot.

